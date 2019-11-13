Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 8,119 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares accounts for 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 951.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 42.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of LABU stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.67.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.