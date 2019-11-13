Head-To-Head Analysis: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MV Oil Trust and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 0 1 0 3.00

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.41%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 95.30% N/A 109.40% GeoPark 14.66% 67.17% 11.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $5.50 million 12.57 $16.33 million N/A N/A GeoPark $601.20 million 1.94 $72.42 million $1.47 12.97

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. GeoPark does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GeoPark beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.