Head-To-Head Contrast: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NASDAQ:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $17.23 million 2.89 $4.17 million N/A N/A First Capital $35.05 million 5.63 $9.25 million N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 23.45% N/A N/A First Capital 26.62% 13.98% 1.54%

Summary

First Capital beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.