Head-To-Head Review: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) vs. Banner (NYSE:BANR)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Banner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 28.58% 13.82% 1.63% Banner 24.84% 10.08% 1.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank and Banner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.45 billion 3.38 $1.92 billion $12.86 12.87 Banner $544.70 million 3.54 $136.51 million $4.09 13.81

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banner. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for M&T Bank and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 1 11 1 0 2.00 Banner 0 1 2 0 2.67

M&T Bank currently has a consensus target price of $167.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. Banner has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. M&T Bank pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; demand, savings; and time accounts; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 750 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 182 branch offices, including 179 Banner Bank branches and 3 Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 17 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

