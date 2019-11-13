Head-To-Head Review: PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) vs. Noah (NASDAQ:NOAH)

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Noah 26.24% 14.45% 11.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Noah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 10.47 $7.80 million N/A N/A Noah $478.45 million 4.01 $118.00 million $1.94 16.14

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PUYI INC/ADR and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Noah 0 1 2 0 2.67

Noah has a consensus price target of $53.09, indicating a potential upside of 69.55%. Given Noah’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Summary

Noah beats PUYI INC/ADR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

