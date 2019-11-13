Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HCAT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 371,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

