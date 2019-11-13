Helmerich & Payne (HP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 287.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,028.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

