Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 435,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTH. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

