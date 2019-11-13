Hing Chung Wong Sells 24,000 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SYNA traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. 1,007,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

