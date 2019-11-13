Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Purchases £127,600 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.67) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($166,732.00).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,223.03 ($15.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,524.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,624.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.77) to GBX 1,605 ($20.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,430.25 ($18.69).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

