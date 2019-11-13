Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $233.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $238.99. The company has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

