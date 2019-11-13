Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:HWEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 1,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Home Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Home Financial Bancorp alerts:

About Home Financial Bancorp

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.