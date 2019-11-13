Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $55,809.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,550 shares of company stock worth $203,850. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $470.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

