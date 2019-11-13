Homrich & Berg Acquires 1,683 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 110,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

