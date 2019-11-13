Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $80.41. 445,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,707. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

