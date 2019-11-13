Homrich & Berg Buys 477 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. 51,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,389. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.