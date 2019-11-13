Homrich & Berg Buys 913 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,455,000 after buying an additional 5,923,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after buying an additional 1,494,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,077,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,045,000 after buying an additional 1,448,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,144,705. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

