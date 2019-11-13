Homrich & Berg Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $298.23. 33,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $306.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

