Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,896,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $169.18. 97,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.77. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

