Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million.

Shares of HZN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 1,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 61,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $240,236.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,011. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,686.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 507,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,728.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,543 shares of company stock worth $333,073. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.50 target price on Horizon Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

