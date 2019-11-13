Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $76,696.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00240646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01466817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00147981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

