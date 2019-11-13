Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

