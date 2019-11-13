IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Puzo Michael J increased its position in shares of Paypal by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 22,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 62,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $11,278,603 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.22. 471,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.25. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

