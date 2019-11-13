IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $139,358,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after purchasing an additional 642,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,872. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.