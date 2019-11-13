IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,884,431,000 after buying an additional 599,958 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,554,000 after buying an additional 132,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,168,000 after buying an additional 104,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after buying an additional 3,158,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after buying an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.38. The company had a trading volume of 305,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,537. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $132.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

