IBM Retirement Fund Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 17.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.08. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

