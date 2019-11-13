IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Trading Down 2.3%

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

About IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

