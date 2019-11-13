IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.57-2.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.82-2.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.42.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. 171,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

