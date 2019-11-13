II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $32.48. II-VI shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 146,272 shares changing hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price target on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

In other II-VI news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,648 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 120,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 14.1% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,264,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,896,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.02.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

