II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price target on shares of II-VI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. II-VI has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

