Imperial Capital Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Identiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

INVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Identiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Securities assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

INVE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.44. Identiv has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

