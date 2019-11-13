IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

NASDAQ PI traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 665,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $762.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 2.67. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Sessler sold 5,828 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $187,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $768,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $1,670,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in IMPINJ by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.