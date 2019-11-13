Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Independence were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

IHC stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476. Independence Holding has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

