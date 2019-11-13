Insider Buying: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Insider Purchases 9,879 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after buying an additional 2,303,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 863,074 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after buying an additional 799,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 666,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

