Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys 28 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 28 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $645.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 51 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $647.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,024.54.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $654.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.41.

On Monday, November 4th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $647.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,830.47.

On Friday, November 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 496 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $622.78 per share, for a total transaction of $308,898.88.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $594.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,322.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $607.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,463.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $607.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,469.57.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $613.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523.30.

On Monday, October 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $596.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371.65.

On Friday, October 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400.27.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $644.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,301. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $409.00 and a one year high of $915.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $618.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $712.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.