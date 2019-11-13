Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Insider Sells 5,355 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $224,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Charles Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Robert Charles Kramer sold 4,645 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $194,579.05.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Charles Kramer sold 16,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $760,320.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Robert Charles Kramer sold 50,363 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $2,437,065.57.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. 455,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after buying an additional 1,502,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 1,397.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after buying an additional 1,017,061 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,856,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,874,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,274,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

