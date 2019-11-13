Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells 18,582 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. 7,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,799. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.54.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

