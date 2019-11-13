Insider Selling: Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 14,383 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 14,383 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $58,538.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Scff Management Llc sold 80,653 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $330,677.30.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 65,087 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $266,856.70.

ELVT stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. Elevate Credit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 188,747 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 98.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 29.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELVT. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

