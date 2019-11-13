Insider Selling: Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $11,407.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,228,883 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,228,683.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $19,835,347.90.

On Monday, November 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $798,622.12.

On Thursday, October 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $21,660,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $24,437,700.00.

LLY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.70. 351,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.63. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 84.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 36.8% during the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.03.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

