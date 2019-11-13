Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 118,100 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $23,615,188.10.

On Friday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $23,617,824.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total transaction of $23,707,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,407,150.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $21,758,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

