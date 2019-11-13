Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) EVP Sells 33,423 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.82. 3,815,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,013. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,091,089,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 10,023,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,229,640,000 after buying an additional 810,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $908,326,000 after buying an additional 126,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.