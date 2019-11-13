Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) President Sells 8,001 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $327,320.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $936.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.22. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.