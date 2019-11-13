Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 7,141 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $122,325.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,206.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 602,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,160. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,828,000 after buying an additional 470,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,727 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 63,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

