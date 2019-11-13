Insider Selling: ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Sells 475 Shares of Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $44,255.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,458.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $93.44. 507,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 114.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

