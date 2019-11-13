Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,231. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 14.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 26.5% during the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

