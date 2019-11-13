Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) COO Sells 44,706 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 245,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 230,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

