Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,431 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 625,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,544. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.95.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

