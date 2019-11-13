Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

