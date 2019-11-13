Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.70. 208,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $114.44.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

