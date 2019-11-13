Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 5,097 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IEFA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 6,500,753 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

